Sligo University Hospital has the second busiest Emergency Department in the country today.

Emergency Departments of hospitals across the region are under severe pressure again today.

There are 42 patients waiting for beds at Sligo University Hospital, according to the latest INMO trolley watch figures.

36 patients are on trolleys waiting for beds at Galway University Hospital, 16 people on trolleys at Portiuncula University Hospital and 13 patients on trolleys waiting for admission to Mayo University Hospital.

Nationally, 398 admitted patients are waiting for beds in hospitals today, with 78 of them at University Hospital Limerick.