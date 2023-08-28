Rural bus services like Local Link services are a welcome development but only work if passengers are allowed to get on and off buses outside their own homes, or at the top of minor roads. That’s the clear view of Galway Fine Gael Senator Sean Kyne.

He has raised his concerns in the Seanad and is now calling on the National Transport Authority (NTA) and the Transport Minster Eamon Ryan to introduce more flexibility to the service.

The Senator insists that non-sensical 'dedicated' stops on rural bus routes are both a waste of time and money, as passengers are being forced to take out a car or get a lift to drive, sometimes significant distances, just to access Local Link services.

He says it would make more sense to allow passengers to request a stop along rural routes, rather than be driven to a 'fixed' bus-stop miles away.

He told Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley that the rural transport developments are welcome but need to be adapted to meet local needs….