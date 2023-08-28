Aldi is set to create 25 new jobs in its stores across County Mayo.

This comes as part of a national campaign from the supermarket to recruit 340 new team members between now and the busy Christmas period.

Aldi now operate 160 stories in the country including six across county Mayo and employ 4,650 people nationwide.

This year, Aldi has already opened new stores in Ballyhaunis and Athenry as well as Adamstown, Cabra and Kanturk as part of its ambitious expansion plans for Dublin and the West of Ireland.