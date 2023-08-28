A local Councillor has described the latest development in third level educational courses as groundbreaking.

Minister Simon Harris has outlined 23 tertiary degree courses commencing in September across 11 locations and five fields of provision.

These include nursing, business, ICT, arts, engineering, manufacturing and construction as well as health and welfare.

These new degree courses offered to students outside of the points system has been welcomed by Cathaoirleach of the Sligo Drumcliffe area Thomas Walsh.

He has been giving more information on this new development to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: