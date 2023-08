There are doubts this morning over whether November's planned 'women in the home' referendum will go ahead.

The Government is said to be nervous about the campaign possibly being dominated by debates about the definition of the family and gender issues.

There are also differing views about the wording for a replacement article.

Last month Taoiseach Leo Varadkar promised the referendum would go ahead in November, a move echoed by Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien just last week.