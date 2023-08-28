Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien today launches a campaign encouraging those looking to purchase a new or second hand home, or build their own home, to consider applying for a Local Authority Home Loan.

This Government backed mortgage is available nationwide to creditworthy first time buyers from the nearest local authority.

Those making a fresh start after a divorce, separation or bankruptcy are also entitled to apply.

This campaign offers a viable source of finance for those looking to get on the property ladder, especially those who have not been able to obtain finance from traditional mortgage providers.

Minister O’Brien says over 3,350 households have successfully applied to this scheme to date.

The Minister has detailed a list of maximum values of the property that can be purchased or self built.

The maximum for Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow is at the top of the list at €360,000.

Regionally, Galway comes in the next bracket down with a limit of €330,000.

Mayo, Sligo, Roscommon and Leitrim all fall in the lowest category on the list with a maximum value of €275,000.

The income limit for single applicants is €70,000 while for joint applicants the figure is €85,000.

For more information on this campaign you can visit www.localauthorityhomeloan.ie