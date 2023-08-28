Most litter ‘blackspots’ are disappearing on our beaches.

That’s according to the latest survey from the Irish Business Against Litter group who published their findings on our coastlines yesterday.

The study shows that our most littered areas have cleaned up, but the majority of beaches still fall short of clean status despite the unsettled summer leading to low visitor numbers.

Dog’s Bay in Galway deteriorated to ‘littered’ status along with other popular beaches like Portmarnock and Lahinch.

Keem Beach in Mayo and Strandhill in Sligo was deemed to be ‘moderately littered’ along with areas such as Bundoran, Ballybunion and Skerries.

Old Head Beach in Mayo along with Loughrea and Salthill in Galway finds themselves in the clean category along with the likes of Killiney and Tramore.

In total, 33 beaches were included in the survey.

There are 10 beaches in the moderately littered category, with 11 listed as littered and 12 clean to European norms.