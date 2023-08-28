

It looks like you will still be able to pay for your NCT using cash after all.

Minister of state Jack Chambers has hit out at NCT Ireland for their recent announcement that their centres are going cashless.

He says it has not been agreed, nor is it happening.

NCT Ireland which is run by Applus faced a backlash from the public and politicians in recent days after they announced on social media that they were 'saying goodbye to cash.'

But Mr. Chambers, who is junior minister at the Department of Transport, told the Irish Examiner that any potential changes will still include provision for those that can not pay digitally.