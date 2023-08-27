The Tipperary town of Clonmel is still coming to terms with the loss of four young people in a car crash on Friday night.

A vigil is due to be held this evening to remember them.

It will be held in Kickham Plaza at 6:30 this evening.

The Bishop of Waterford and Lismore, Alphonsus Cullinan will lead the vigil, and will be joined by the Mayor of Clonmel Richie Molloy, as well as the local clergy.

Mayor Molloy says he had received multiple requests from the public to hold this vigil.

24-year-old Luke McSweeney had been driving his sister, 18-year-old Grace McSweeney, along with her two friends Nicole Murphy and Zoey Coffey, both also 18, to an event to celebrate receiving their Leaving Cert results.

Local businesses have been calling to the scene with tea, coffee and sandwiches for gardai and emergency crews , while others have delivered flowers and handwritten messages at the tragic collision location.

Mayor Molloy says the tragedy has deeply affected the town.

The stretch of road where the tragic collision occurred re-opened yesterday evening following a forensic examination.

Post-mortem examinations are expected to take place early this week at University Hospital Waterford.

The 'C-Saw' Centre in Clonmel is offering free counselling until 8pm tonight.