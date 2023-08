We need to stop wasting passenger's time and money with non-sensical 'dedicated' stops on rural bus routes in County Galway.

That's the call from Senator Sean Kyne, who's calling on the NTA and the Transport Minster Eamon Ryan to introduce more flexibility to the service.

The Fine Gal senator says it makes more sense to allow passengers to request a stop along rural routes - rather than be driven to a 'fixed' bus-stop miles away...