Government insiders say a 35 million euro bailout for RTÉ may be required.

TV licence revenue has dropped significantly since the financial scandal at the broadcaster erupted in June.

The Sunday Business Post reports the government has accepted RTÉ needs an emergency bailout of between 15 and 20 million euro.

However, it's now thought to be closer to 35 million.

Former RTÉ Midlands correspondent, Ciaran Mullooly says staff are more concerned with reform of the organisation....