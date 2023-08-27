Anam Cara, an organisation that provides services to bereaved parents, will resume its face-to-face meetings next month, following a short break over the summer months.

September can be a difficult month for bereaved parents. Many milestones can arise over the month, many milestones their child will never get to mark.

Service Manager for Anam Cara, Sharon Vard, says the organistion anticipates and is prepared for a busy autumn. Sadly, along with the parents who face into another autumn season without their child, there are many parents who have experienced the death of their child over the summer months and need information and support on their journey through grief and loss.

On Wednesday 6th September, Anam Cara will hold their Galway meeting in The Clayton Hotel, Ballybrit at 7:15pm. All bereaved parents from the region are welcome, regardless of the age their child died, or the circumstances of their death. There is no need to register, just arrive on the evening at 7:15pm.

For more information on the support services offer by Anam Cara, please call 085 2888 888, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or see www.anamcara.ie