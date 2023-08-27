Up to 100,000 people attended the largest Irish Festival in the world last weekend, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in the USA.

The Cathairleach of Mayo County Coiuncil, Michael Loftus led a Mayo county council delegation that were in attendance to promote Mayo as a tourist location and to promote Mayo Day 2024.

Cathaoirleach Loftus says it was a wonderful experience and he was astounded by the enthusiasm of those in attendance and their knowledge and interest in county Mayo.

The delegation attended several key meetings over the course of a busy weekend including an official gathering at City Hall.

The Cathaoirleach has been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley more about the five day event and it's value in promoting the county....