Gardaí have charged a man, aged in his 30s, in connection with the seizure of a number of items including cocaine, cash, cars, and designer watches during the course of searches at seven locations in Galway city and county on Friday last, as part of Operation Tara.

He is due to appear before Galway District Court today.

Another man (30s) arrested in connection with this investigation was released from Garda custody pending file to the DPP on Friday, the 25th August 2023.

Investigations are ongoing.