The 2023 Swinford Agricultural Show scheduled to take place today has been cancelled due to the recent adverse weather conditions.

The Show committiee has apologised for any inconvenience caused and say "we will be back again next year".

"Any entries received, a committee member will be in touch with you. Our monster raffle will go ahead on Sunday( today) in Boland’s Bar at 4.30pm.

Due to the cancellation of Swinford Agricultural Show The All-Ireland Non-Pedigree Suckler Heifer Championship, The All-Ireland True & Rare True Bantam Breeding Pair Chicken Championship Final and The All-Ireland Soft Feather: Heavy Breeding Pair Chicken Championship Final will now take place at Ballinrobe Agricultural Show on Sunday 3rd September.