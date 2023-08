A vigil will be held this evening in Clonmel following the tragic crash in the town which claimed 4 young lives.

Presentation Secondary School Principal Michael O'Loughlin says "a great day of celebration is now replaced by unbearable grief and a great sense of loss."

18 year-olds Grace McSweeney, Zoey Coffey, Nicole Murphy and Grace's 24 year-old brother Luke McSweeney died on Mountain Road on Friday night.