Mayo childcare services have been awarded grants under the Building Blocks Improvement Scheme.

The funding is aimed at bringing a “greener and warmer” childcare service.

Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon has welcomed the announcement that 8 childcare providers across the county have been successful in securing grants from the €9 million scheme.

Grants awarded range from €35,000 to €75,000 across two separate strands: Green Energy and Retrofit.

Deputy Dillon said “ I am delighted to have been informed that in strand A Green Energy category:

Ballyheane Buttercups, Castlebar €74,501.00 ,

Haven Community Childcare Centre, Ballina €64,397.75

Little Treasures Creche, Castlebar €52,873.98.

In Strand B – Retrofit:

Foxford Childcare Group Ltd €62,718.25

Lilliputs Pre-school, Claremorris €65,902.10

Louisburgh Childcare €60,546.58

Naionra Baile Chruaich Teoranta Ballycroy €75,000.00

Tots to Teens, Tooreen €38,154.10

Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon has been giving more information to Midwest Radio's Rian Bailey: