Details

Mayo childcare services have been awarded grants under the Building Blocks Improvement Scheme.

The funding is aimed at bringing a “greener and warmer” childcare service.

Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon has welcomed the announcement that 8 childcare providers across the county have been successful in securing grants from the €9 million scheme.

Grants awarded range from €35,000 to €75,000 across two separate strands: Green Energy and Retrofit.

Deputy Dillon said “ I am delighted to have been informed that in strand A Green Energy category:

 

  • Ballyheane Buttercups,  Castlebar €74,501.00 ,
  • Haven Community Childcare Centre, Ballina €64,397.75
  • Little Treasures Creche, Castlebar €52,873.98.

 

In Strand B – Retrofit:

  • Foxford Childcare Group Ltd €62,718.25
  • Lilliputs Pre-school, Claremorris €65,902.10
  • Louisburgh Childcare €60,546.58
  • Naionra Baile Chruaich Teoranta Ballycroy €75,000.00
  • Tots to Teens, Tooreen €38,154.10

 Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon has been giving more information to Midwest Radio's Rian Bailey:

0
0
0
s2smodern

Latest News