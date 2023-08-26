Mayo childcare services have been awarded grants under the Building Blocks Improvement Scheme.
The funding is aimed at bringing a “greener and warmer” childcare service.
Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon has welcomed the announcement that 8 childcare providers across the county have been successful in securing grants from the €9 million scheme.
Grants awarded range from €35,000 to €75,000 across two separate strands: Green Energy and Retrofit.
Deputy Dillon said “ I am delighted to have been informed that in strand A Green Energy category:
- Ballyheane Buttercups, Castlebar €74,501.00 ,
- Haven Community Childcare Centre, Ballina €64,397.75
- Little Treasures Creche, Castlebar €52,873.98.
In Strand B – Retrofit:
- Foxford Childcare Group Ltd €62,718.25
- Lilliputs Pre-school, Claremorris €65,902.10
- Louisburgh Childcare €60,546.58
- Naionra Baile Chruaich Teoranta Ballycroy €75,000.00
- Tots to Teens, Tooreen €38,154.10
Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon has been giving more information to Midwest Radio's Rian Bailey: