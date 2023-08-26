It's been confirmed three teenage girls who died when a car overturned in Clonmel yesterday evening, had gotten their leaving cert results only hours before.

They were killed along with a man aged in his 20's.

Mountain Road in the south Tipperary town remains closed this morning, as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examine the scene.

The single car crash which happened at half past 7 yesterday evening claimed the lives of four young people

The driver who was in his early 20s - and three teenage girls who are understood to have received their Leaving Cert results yesterday.

The victims have been removed from the scene and taken to hospital, and post mortem examinations will take place in the coming days.

Gardaí have warned video footage and images of the immediate aftermath of this incident are being shared on social media and say they're aware of the presence of a private drone over the collision scene.

They're urging the public not to share this footage.

They're also appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

This tragedy has left the town in a state of shock.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris says a day which should represent achievement, celebration & excitement has been replaced by grief, shock and sadness.