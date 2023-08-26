One of the men (aged in his 30s) who was arrested in connection with the seizure of a number of items including cocaine, cash, cars, and designer watches during the course of searches at seven locations in Galway city and county on Friday 25th August 2023 as part of Operation Tara, has been released without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The other man arrested as part of the investigation into this seizure (also in his 30s) is still being detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at a Garda station in Galway.

Investigations are ongoing.