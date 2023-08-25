Gardaí seized a number of items including cocaine, cash, cars, and designer watches during the course of searches at seven locations in Galway city and county on Friday 25th August 2023 as part of Operation Tara.

This operation was targeting drugs and organised crime in Galway and was conducted by the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit with support from the Galway District Drug Unit, the Armed Support Unit, the Divisional Search Team, the Galway Crime Unit and the Garda Dog Unit.

During the course of these searches, suspected cocaine worth €47,000 was seized in addition to €39,490 in cash and ten designer watches (Rolex and Hublot). Two cars and one van (all 2022 registered) were also seized.

The seized drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Two men in their 30s have been arrested in connection with this seizure. Both of the men are currently detained at Garda stations in Galway, one under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 and the other under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.