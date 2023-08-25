The volunteer crew of Clifden RNLI were called out today, Friday 25 August at 7.30am to assist a stranded yacht.

The vessel with two sailors on board had come into difficulty to the south west of Inishark.

Both of Clifden's lifeboats launched; the Atlantic 85 helmed by Daniel Whelan with Shane Conneely and Chris Nee as crew.

They were followed by St. Christopher, Clifden's Shannon class ALB with John Mullen as Coxswain, James Mullen, Joe Acton, Neil Gallery and Alan Kearney as crew.

They were assisted from the shore by Tom Guy, John Heffernan and Sean Mercer.

The sea conditions at the time were moderate, with force 5 wind and good visibility.

On arriving at the scene the crew found the sailors to be well and in good spirits however the propeller and rudder on their yacht had become badly entangled with ropes.

The lifeboat crew set about establishing a tow line and brought the casualty vessel and the passengers back to safety at Cleggan harbour.

Speaking about the rescue, Coxswain John Mullen said;

"The sailors today did the right thing in calling for assistance when they ran into difficulty and I am delighted we were able to help.

"Our volunteer crew did a great job of ensuring a speedy, safe and successful operation.

"I'd like to thank the two sailors who kindly offered to buy breakfast for the crew after we reached the shore, the meal was most welcome after an early start and a busy morning saving lives at sea."