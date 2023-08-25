Almost 62-thousand students nationwide received their Leaving Cert results this morning.

Midwest News visited Davitt College in Castlebar to speak to some delighted Leaving Cert students, excited about what the future now holds for them.

It was a busy day in the school, because as Leaving Cert students were receiving their results, 168 new First Years students were in for day one of the new school year.

Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley spoke to four first year students on their first day on campus…