RTÉ bosses are meeting the Media Minister this afternoon to discuss reform in the wake of the scandal around Ryan Tubridy's pay.

Director General, Kevin Bakhurst, and Chair of the Board, Siun Ni Raghallaigh, are in the Department of Media.

RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst says he wanted to speak to Minister Catherine Martin before taking questions from the media.

They've a lot to discuss with Ryan Tubridy being let go from the station and a massive hole in the budget caused by falling license fee renewals.

Also being examined today is the interim report of forensic auditors sent into RTÉ to examine the use of barter accounts.

After that meeting Bakhurst will speak to the press and it's expected Media Minister Catherine Martin will also break her silence, having not publicly spoken about the issue since July.

The Government had put discussions about the future funding of RTÉ on hold pending governance reforms, that discussion has become more urgent with falling license fee revenue

So a key question to be addressed today is whether Catherine Martin is ready to open that door again, and grasp the nettle multiple governments have ignored.