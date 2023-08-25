Almost 62-thousand students nationwide have received their Leaving Cert results this morning.

Midwest News was in Davitt College in Castlebar and spoke to some of the delighted class of 2023 as they studied their results and look forward to exciting and bright futures.

These students spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about their results…

The grades the class of 2023 secure today have been adjusted in line with the inflated grades last year.

The State Examinations Commission was instructed to ensure there was "no cliff edge" this year.

The Principal of Davitt College Conor O’Reilly says the class of 2023 were special in that due to the pandemic, the Leaving Cert exam was the first state exam they sat.

He spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley on a busy day in the school, because as Leaving Certs were receiving their results, 168 new First Years students were in for Day One of the new school year…