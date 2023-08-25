From this evening at 7pm, until late on Sunday night, Castlebar will commemorate the 225th anniversary of the Year of the French, often referred to as the Races of Castlebar.
Year of the French 1798 Castlebar Festival of Music and History happens this weekend in the county town.
It’s a family-centred celebration of local history and music and is organised by Castlebar Lions Club with assistance from Mayo County Council, local businesses and voluntary organisatons
It’s a unique blend of music, history and community, that aims to offers an engaging experience for every age group.
At the heart of the festival is a celebration of Castlebar's rich history and its pivotal role in the 1798 rebellion.
Throughout the weekend there will be musical performances, cultural displays and interactive history exhibitions and it culminates on Sunday night (Aug 27th) with a spectacular closing ceremony featuring a fireworks display launched from the historic military barracks in Castlebar.
Local historian, Dr Michael O’Connor, has been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley more about the action packed weekend historically, with a call to everyone to get involved from this evening...