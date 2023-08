The woman who lost her life in a collision on the N5 earlier this week will be laid to rest this morning.

Margaret Conway from Tourmakeady died when the car she was travelling in collided on the N5 at Swinford on Monday.

The driver of the car was brought to Mayo University Hospital with serious injuries and the driver of the second vehicle was brought to university hospital Galway also for serious injuries.

Margaret will be laid to rest in Tourmakeady cemetery today follow 12 noon mass.