First-time buyers make up almost two thirds of all mortgages approved last month.

The latest Banking & Payments Federation Ireland figures show mover purchasers accounted for just 28.9 per cent of new homeloans in July.

The number of mortgages approved has dropped by 0.4 per cent month-on month.

Banking & Payments Federation Chief Economist, Ali Ugur says demand's huge from first-time buyers.