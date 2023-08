The excise increase on fuel is an attack on drivers and commuters, according to the Aontú leader.

TD Peadar Tóibín is calling on the government to call off the planned hike in excise on petrol and diesel next week.

He says none of this is an accident and he's accusing the government of making money out of the cost of living crisis.

Deputy Tóibín says instead of helping people they're hindering them.