A Sligo councillor has urged students not to get to worried about the results they received today.

Councillor Marie Casserly says that points for many courses will change, and some students who may not have got what they think they needed will still get accepted for the course they want.

There is now also the option of many apprenticeships for students and the opportunity to begin their study at an ETB centre before continuing on to University.

Councillor Casserly told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that some students may get their chosen choice in round 2, 3 or even 4 of the CAO in September....