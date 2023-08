The Finance Minister has warned the public finances are vulnerable despite record tax receipts last year.

The Annual Taxation Report shows the State took in 83.1 billion euro in 2022 - 40 per cent above pre-pandemic levels.

But Michael McGrath has warned 11 billion euro of that is potentially unreliable corporation tax money.

While the ICT sector, which is vulnerable to shocks, accounts for 35 per cent of all the corporation tax take and 10 per cent of income tax.