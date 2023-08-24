Patients presenting at hospital emergency departments across the region today are experiencing delays.

59 patients are waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Galway, the third highest figure in the country today.

31 patients are waiting for a bed at Sligo University Hospital and 5 at Portiuncula hospital in Ballinasloe.

2 patients are waiting at Mayo University Hospital.

Nationally today, 447 patients are waiting on trolleys with the highest number at University Hospital Limerick where 82 patients are waiting.