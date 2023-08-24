Mayo County Library in Castlebar is hosting a major commemoration of the 225th anniversary of the 1798 rebellion in Ireland, also known as ‘The Year of the French.

The programme coincides with 1798 Music Festival which will be held in Castlebar over this weekend.

The Library's commemoration event includes:

‘In Humbert’s Footsteps – Mayo 1798’. An exhibition telling the story of the rebellion in Mayo. The exhibition, which was created in conjunction with late Steve Dunford, tells the story of the French campaign in Mayo in story board format.

A diorama telling the story of The Races of Castlebar. The diorama tells the story of the battle between the troops led by General Humbert and General Lake on August 22nd in Castlebar. Historians Colman Ó Raghallaigh and Pat Gleeson conceived, designed and created the diorama.

A screening of the six-part RTÉ series The Year of The French.

Humbert – a bilingual exhibition in English and French on the Life of General Humbert who led the French forces in Ireland.

The exhibition will be officially opened by the Cathaoirleach of Mayo County Council Michael Loftus, and French Honorary Consul for Connacht and Donegal Catherine Gagneux this evening at 7pm and all are welcome.