A Westport councillor is calling on Mayo TDS and Senators to immediately intervene and insist that policing plans to disband Garda Drugs units and Community Gardai are halted.

Independent councillor Christy Hyland says in the middle of a drug epidemic it makes no sense to disband specialist Garda Drugs units and yet it has already happened in a number of counties.

Councillor Hyland insists the Mayo Garda Drugs unit needs to be retained as well as Community Policing in the county.

The councillor is continuously highlighting his concerns about the new garda division of Mayo/Roscommon/ Longford, arguing that the geographical area is too large, and is resulting in less gardai in local communities.

Last week it was announced that the three county garda division of Sligo/Leitrim/Donegal is to be reconfigured into two divisions – Sligo/Leitrim and a separate Donegal division, but he told Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley that regrettably that has not happened for the Mayo/Roscommon/ Longford division that has remained intact…