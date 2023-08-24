Drinkaware the national, independent charity working to prevent and reduce the misuse of alcohol is supporting parents to have a conversation with their children about alcohol prior to the Leaving Cert results being released tomorrow.

Drinkaware encourages parents to open up the conversation about alcohol. Parents can find some of the tools and support they need via the Parent Hub on drinkaware.ie.

Drinkaware Director of Communications, Chris Ó Lorcáin says the Leaving Cert and receiving your results is an exciting time for young people, but it can also bring with it stress, worry and anxieties and remember that parents are key influencers for the young person in their life

Chris has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about the importance of parents opening up the conversation with their Leaving Cert child about alcohol and celebrations….