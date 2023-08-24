The Western People has received four nominations at the Local Ireland Media Awards.

The awards celebrate excellence in local news publishing.

Anthony Hennigan has been nominated for Sports Journalist of the Year, while Ballina Community Clean-Up has been nominated in the Best Advertising Category.

It has two nominees in the Columnist of the Year category, with Paul O’Malley’s Edge of the Box column and Fr Brendan Hoban’s Just a Thought column both nominated.

The winners of the awards will be announced at a gala event at Bloomfield House Hotel, Mullingar, on Thursday September 21st.