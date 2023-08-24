The free HPV vaccine is being extended to men up to the age of 22.

The vaccine protects against a number of types of cancer in men.

Since its launch last year, the Laura Brennan Catch-Up Programme - named in memory of the late campaigner - has provided vaccines to over 3 and half thousand people who did not receive it while in school.

An online booking system will launch on hpv dot ie next Tuesday, and remain open until December 31st.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is urging all those eligible to avail of the programme....