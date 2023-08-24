Community and voluntary organisations throughout the country will receive millions of euros in funding to assist in the fight against drugs,

Minister for State for Public Health, Wellbeing, and National Drug Strategy.Hildegarde Naughton, has made the announcement this morning.

The money will be used to maintain the current level of drug and health services provided by community and voluntary organisations, with 3.5 million euro being allocated.

Galway based Minister Hildegarde Naughton say the money will be invested in the communities...