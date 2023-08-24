There were just 82 dog fouling fines handed out by local authorities across Ireland last year.

Eighteen councils issued no fines at all, while Kerry County Council had the highest number with 27.

In a recent survey, the National Council for the Blind of Ireland (NCBI) found that dog fouling is a major issue for blind or visually impaired people when using footpaths.

The NCBI survey found that nearly 40pc of people have been injured because of obstacles on walkways.

Dog fouling was the third biggest obstacle as it can prove a slip hazard and can also be distressful for people who use white canes which can be soiled by faeces.

Data provided to the organisation showed 18 local authorities issued no fines at all last year for dog fouling including Galway city council , Leitrim and Sligo county councils

Mayo, Roscommon and Galway county councils issued five or less fines for the offence.

Kerry County Council issued the highest number of fines at 27.

Some councils said they have provided free pooper scoopers and bins in towns, while others have run messaging campaigns calling for owners to pick up after their pets.

Manager at the NCBI, Kevin Kelly, says the findings are stark…

The NCBI launched its Clear Our Paths campaign this week, highlighting the obstacles blind people face. It’s asking everyone in Ireland to "put yourself in a blind or vision-impaired person’s shoes when you’re walking your pets, parking your car, putting out your bins or whatever it might be, and to act in a way that’s considerate to all”.