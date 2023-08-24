A Galway hospital is reviewing the births of a number of babies after an increase was recorded in infants born with head injuries.

According to the Irish Independent external experts have been drafted in to examine cases from last year, where babies were diagnosed with a subgaleal hemorrhage at University Hospital Galway.

The rare condition has been linked to seizures, brain damage and developmental disabilities.

In a statement the Saolta University Healthcare Group said that in all cases being examined the babies were discharged well from hospital, however it did not reveal how many cases were being reviewed.