Three-quarters of the workforce here have experienced job discrimination, with ageism and disabilities cited in a new report.

The 2023 Workplace Equality survey by Matrix Recruitment has found 92 per cent of those surveyed said pay transparency is crucial.

Over 66 per cent said parenthood impacts a woman's career prospects.

Matrix Recruitment's regional manager Breda Dooley says there's a lack of balance between men and women's pay for the same job...