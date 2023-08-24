The construction of a new skate park for Castlebar has gone to tender.

Mayo deputy Alan Dillon has confirmed that the development of the skate park at Lough Lannagh is being further progressed.

It will link to an existing trail and provide access to loop walks, local amenities and sporting facilities in the vicinity.

The works contained within the tender includes civil and site works, drainage, surfacing and soft landscaping.

The Fine Gael deputy says an allocation of €120,000 was secured from the government’s Community Recognition Fund earlier this year to support the initiative.

In early 2021, a masterplan was drawn up for Lough Lannagh and a site was identified for a skate park.

Deputy Dillon says that at present, skateboarders and those taking part in roller sports in Castlebar are being forced to skate in unsafe areas on the streets and car parks.

He told Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan that the new facility will provide a dedicated area for participation in these sports in a safe environment...