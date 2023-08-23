The funeral takes place tomorrow and Friday of the woman who lost her life in a road traffic collision earlier this week outside Swinford

78 year old Margaret Conway from Drimcoggy, Srah, Tourmakeady died when the car she was travelling in collided with another vehicle on the N5, on Monday.

The male driver of the car was seriously injured and taken to Mayo University Hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle was also seriously injured and was brought to University hospital Galway

Her remains will be reposing at Halla Tuar Mhic Éadaigh tomorrow (Thurs) evening from 5.30pm with removal to her home at 7.30pm.

She will be laid to rest after her funeral Mass at 12 noon on Friday in St Mary’s Church, Tourmakeady, in Tourmakeady Graveyard.