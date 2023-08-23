The search is underway to find the ‘An Post Bookshop of the Year’ for 2023. After a successful inaugural year in 2021, the category is now back for the third year running in the An Post Irish Book Awards, the annual literary event that celebrates and promotes Irish writing to the widest range of readers possible.

The ‘An Post Bookshop of the Year’ category is designed to acknowledge the significant role played by independent bookshops and local branches of bookshop chains in helping their local communities to find and savour the titles of their choice. Kennys Bookshop and Art Gallery, Galway took the title in 2021

Customers can click onto https://www.anpost.com/bookshopoftheyear to submit their nomination for their favourite bookshop. They will also have the option to explain the reason for their choice. Readers can also enter by scanning the QR code in their preferred bookshop and following the instructions. Everyone who votes will be entered into a draw to win a €100 book voucher.

Nominations for the ‘An Post Bookshop of the Year’ will close on 17th September at midnight. The 12 bookshops around Ireland with the most votes will then be longlisted and invited by the judges to enter a written submission.

Mystery shoppers will visit the nominees as part of the judging process. Following this, a shortlist of six shops will be finalised for the ‘An Post Bookshop of the Year’ and they will be officially announced on the 19th October. The overall winner will be presented with their trophy at the An Post Irish Book Awards event on 22nd November 22. The winner will receive a trophy along with a prize worth €15,000 from An Post Commerce.