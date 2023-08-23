The Department of Justice's Youth Diversion Projects are being expanded, with a new project to be set up in Claremorris.

It's one of 4 new projects to be established across counties Mayo, Monaghan, Wicklow and Cork.

Youth Diversion Projects work with young people aged between 12 and 17 who are at risk of crime and anti-social behaviour, to divert them towards better life outcomes.

They were selected from an open application process, and will receive funding of at least 1 point 5 million euro this year.

Fine Gael Deputy Alan Dillon says this project will be the third such project to be set up in the county, with active services in Castlebar and Ballina.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan.....