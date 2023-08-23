The Teachers' Union of Ireland is calling for resources to tackle the teacher recruitment and retention crisis in the budget.

It wants to see an increase in teaching allocations to schools at second-level, allowing for the recruitment of teachers on a full-time basis.

A recent survey has shown only 31 per cent received a full-time contract with their first job.

Currently in county Mayo, there are 10 teaching positions advertised, with none of those offering a permanent position.

TUI President Liz Farrell also says that while the youth population is growing across the country, the teaching allocations isn't and as a result they can't get the staff they require.

She told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that better pay abroad is also enticing young teachers to leave the country....