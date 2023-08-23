Aurivo Co-Operative has announced its 2023 annual charity partner as the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland. Over the next 12 months, Aurivo employees will organise fundraising events for the group as part of the co-op’s Charity of the Year Programme, with Aurivo matching all funds raised by these efforts.

This year, Aurivo is targeting €40,000 worth of donations for the charity, which provides dementia-specific services and supports in communities across Ireland, and advocates for those living with dementia, and their families and carers.

Since 2007, Aurivo has partnered with 16 charity organisations, including Make a Wish, Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind and Irish Wheelchair Association, and has raised more than €580,000.

Aurivo staff members, stakeholders and customers will unite to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, with their team of over 650 employees and a network of 34 stores, 4 livestock marts, production plants and headquarters, all getting involved in the programme. Fundraising initiatives throughout the year will include stationary bike cycles, 5km walks or runs, golf classics, raffles, and coffee mornings.

The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland is a non-profit organisation that is instrumental in providing care and support services to those affected by dementia in Ireland. With some 64,000 people in Ireland living with dementia, and 11,000 new cases identified each year, the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland plays a role in almost every community in Ireland.