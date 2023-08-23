The contract has been awarded for the refurbishment of facilities at the foot of Croagh Patrick.

Work is due to start soon on the upgrade of the toilets at the Murrisk Car Park.

These toilets serve all the pilgrims that climb Croke Patrick, who have the right to better facilities.

That’s the view of Westport Councillor Christy Hyland who has been campaigning for these works to be completed for some time.

Councillor Hyland says he is delighted that an upgrade project is now being scheduled.

He has been giving more information to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey....