The woman who lost her life in a road traffic collision earlier this week in Swinford has been named locally.

78 year old Margaret Conway from Tourmakeady died when the car she was travelling in collided with another vehicle on the N5 at Swinford on Monday.

The male driver of the car was seriously injured and taken to Mayo University Hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle was also seriously injured and was brought to University hospital Galway

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N5 between Swinford and Charlestown on Monday afternoon between 4pm and 4.45pm, is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Swinford Garda Station on 094 925 2990, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station