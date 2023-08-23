The Department of Justice's Youth Diversion Projects are being expanded.

Four new ones are being created in Monaghan, Wicklow, Cork and Mayo.

They were selected from an open application process, and will receive funding of at least 1 point 5 million euro this year.

Youth Diversion Projects work with young people at risk of crime and anti-social behaviour, to divert them towards better life outcomes.

Total funding for youth justice measures has increased by almost 70 per cent in the last three years, with over 30 million euro allocated this year.