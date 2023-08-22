The 2023 Bar of the Year Awards winners have been announced.

Paladar in Cork was named Bar of the Year at the ceremony that took place at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road.

Locally, Blake’s Bar in Galway won Bar Food of the Year.

The award for Best Live Entertainment Bar went to The Porter House in Westport.

Caribou in Galway won the gold award for Craft Bar of the Year.

Two Galway establishments made it into the top three for Gin Bar of the Year.

HYDE Bar and Gin Parlour came in third while there was a second place finish for Tigh Nora.

HYDE Bar was more successful however in the Hotel Bar of the Year category winning gold.

Innovation Bar of the Year’s second place spot went to Nevin’s Newfield Inn in Newport, who also picked up bronze in the Outside Space of the Year category.

Gracie’s Bar in Sligo came second in the Traditional Bar of the Year section.

Sonny Molloy’s Irish Whiskey Bar in Galway claimed second in the Whiskey Bar of the Year category.

Regionally the award for Connacht Ulster in the People’s Choice Award Category went to McHugh’s Bar in Carrick on Shannon.